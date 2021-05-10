Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Has $60.90 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 845,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,467 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $60,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 311,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,945,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 313.0% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 785,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,611,000 after purchasing an additional 595,475 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 81,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 24,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,091,514 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average of $69.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

