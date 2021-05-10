Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Sells 1,860 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 332,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,438,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

