Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Sells 9,425 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.1% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after buying an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.96. 64,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,289,061. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.29 and a 200-day moving average of $198.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $138.37 and a 52-week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

