Fractal Trading Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001366 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fractal has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $12.98 million and $167,413.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $403.00 or 0.00704005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00068169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.26 or 0.00246766 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.99 or 0.01226297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003772 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.22 or 0.00742822 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.