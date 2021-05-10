Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Trading Up 2.5%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $35.10. Approximately 103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FPRUY shares. Redburn Partners cut shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

