Frax (FRAX) Market Cap Achieves $136.26 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $136.26 million and $5.60 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001812 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $306.80 or 0.00551350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065721 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 115.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00248035 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $680.39 or 0.01222730 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00030103 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.17 or 0.00740709 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 135,141,591 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.