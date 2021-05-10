freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRTAF remained flat at $$23.80 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. freenet has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

