Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €40.00 ($47.06) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €46.07 ($54.20).

FRA FRE traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €41.67 ($49.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,245 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.21. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

