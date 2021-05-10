Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist raised their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $367,887.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,878,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,353. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 71.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $176.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,605.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $68.07 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.