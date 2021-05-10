Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,253. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,605.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.90 and a 200-day moving average of $147.61.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $367,887.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,331 shares in the company, valued at $27,878,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,457 shares of company stock worth $1,437,353. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

