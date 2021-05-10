Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s previous close.

FRPT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

Freshpet stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.23. 5,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,253. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $68.07 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,588.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,780,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,353 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $59,369,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after purchasing an additional 404,131 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,937,000 after buying an additional 262,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Freshpet by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,605,000 after purchasing an additional 169,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 470,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,868,000 after buying an additional 140,846 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

