Frontier (FRONT) Trading 25% Lower Over Last Week

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $81.86 million and $35.19 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00003915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frontier Coin Profile

FRONT is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,481,250 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

