FTX Token Price Reaches $59.28 on Exchanges (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $5.59 billion and approximately $183.49 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for about $59.28 or 0.00105928 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00084252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00018914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00064418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.48 or 0.00779913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00052045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,970.15 or 0.08880830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.