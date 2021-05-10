Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Upgraded to Neutral at Mizuho

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of FJTSY traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.94. 14,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,624. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. Fujitsu has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78.
About Fujitsu
