Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Upgraded to Neutral at Mizuho

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of FJTSY traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.94. 14,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,624. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. Fujitsu has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

