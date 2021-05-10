Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.60 on Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001083 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $147.19 million and $3.11 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,350.40 or 1.00239543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00044335 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $121.00 or 0.00219140 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001770 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 246,120,421 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.