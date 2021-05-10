Fundamenta (FMTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for about $2.10 or 0.00003817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 37.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $468.12 or 0.00850125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00065296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 148.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.78 or 0.00248400 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $665.94 or 0.01209378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00029733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.99 or 0.00717330 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,196,671 coins and its circulating supply is 748,808 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

