Fuse Network Market Cap Reaches $11.04 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $11.04 million and $1.26 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $458.43 or 0.00829828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00065900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 150.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.42 or 0.00248748 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $671.58 or 0.01215660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00029262 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.17 or 0.00713498 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

