FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Shares Gap Down to $13.24

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.24, but opened at $12.86. FutureFuel shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 1,564 shares.
The company has a market cap of $496.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 64.90% and a return on equity of 26.01%.
About FutureFuel (NYSE:FF)
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
