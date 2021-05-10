FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Shares Gap Down to $13.24

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.24, but opened at $12.86. FutureFuel shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 1,564 shares.

The company has a market cap of $496.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 64.90% and a return on equity of 26.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FutureFuel by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,196,000 after buying an additional 443,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FutureFuel by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 857,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 85,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FutureFuel by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 78,740 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in FutureFuel by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FutureFuel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,959 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

