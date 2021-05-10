FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) Issued By KeyCorp

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Domtar in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the company will earn $4.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.49.

UFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Domtar to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Domtar to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Domtar to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE UFS opened at C$58.47 on Monday. Domtar has a 1 year low of C$25.29 and a 1 year high of C$59.87. The firm has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.32.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

