FY2021 Earnings Estimate for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issued By SVB Leerink

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for NuVasive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.29. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NuVasive’s FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NUVA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $69.14 on Monday. NuVasive has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.29. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 70.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

