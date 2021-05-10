FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ping Identity Holding Corp. Issued By Colliers Securities (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ping Identity in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16).

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PING. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

PING stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.14, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $55,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,588 shares of company stock valued at $282,130. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after acquiring an additional 117,825 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 18.5% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter worth about $2,040,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter worth about $413,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

