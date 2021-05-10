FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issued By Colliers Securities

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Radware in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $0.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Colliers Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Radware’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RDWR. Barclays raised their target price on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $27.83 on Monday. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 95.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,221,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 146,189 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,086,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,637,000 after purchasing an additional 657,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,213,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,420,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,878,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,026,000 after purchasing an additional 63,567 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

