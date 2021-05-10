FY2021 Earnings Estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Issued By William Blair

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.04. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

SITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.50.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $202.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $203.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,422 over the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

