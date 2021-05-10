FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Issued By Cormark

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.50.

TSE ABX opened at C$29.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$51.61 billion and a PE ratio of 18.09. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$23.63 and a one year high of C$41.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director John Lawson Thornton acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

