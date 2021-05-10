FY2021 Earnings Forecast for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Issued By Truist Securiti

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report issued on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

Shares of BDSI opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $340.91 million, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

