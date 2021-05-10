FY2021 Earnings Forecast for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.67) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.39). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EYPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

EYPT stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $279.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.62. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.23% and a negative return on equity of 434.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

