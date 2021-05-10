FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Option Care Health, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Option Care Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. William Blair also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Shares of OPCH opened at $17.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -76.43 and a beta of 1.06. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 80.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,302,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 66.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,935,000 after buying an additional 2,434,741 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,189,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,519,000 after buying an additional 200,110 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,057,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,544,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 946,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after buying an additional 83,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.