FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $9.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Truist downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $167.83 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,096 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $370,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,892 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $193,739,000 after purchasing an additional 108,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $182,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $216,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,473 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,545.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

