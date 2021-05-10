FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.85) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.94). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

Shares of PTGX opened at $29.18 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,227,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 40,844.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 42,887 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,872,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

