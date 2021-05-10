FY2021 EPS Estimates for American Financial Group, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $7.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

AFG stock opened at $128.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $150,542.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,481. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

