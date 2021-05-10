FY2021 EPS Estimates for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Lifted by DA Davidson

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

ACLS opened at $41.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.41. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $404,250.00. Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $370,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

