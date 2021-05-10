FY2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

