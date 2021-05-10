FY2021 EPS Estimates for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Increased by Desjardins (TSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $11.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.24. Desjardins also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $10.07 EPS.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.18 by C($1.45). The company had revenue of C$13.10 billion during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

