FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cerus in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cerus’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $6.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.84. Cerus has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 141,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 73,536 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cerus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerus news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 37,149 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $237,010.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $187,131.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,662 shares of company stock worth $1,573,704. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

