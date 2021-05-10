FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Raised by Analyst

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cognex in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.40.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

CGNX opened at $77.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 73.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.31. Cognex has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,950,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,572,669,000 after acquiring an additional 393,117 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 1.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 320,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

