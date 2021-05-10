FY2021 EPS Estimates for Coursera, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coursera in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst R. Rigby now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.59). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Coursera’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Get Coursera alerts:

COUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Coursera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $36.14 on Monday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,011,000.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.