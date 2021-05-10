FY2021 EPS Estimates for Domtar Co. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Domtar in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.57.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UFS upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.05.

UFS stock opened at $48.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.93. Domtar has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,609,000 after buying an additional 561,083 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 39.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 24,315 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

