FY2021 EPS Estimates for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Raised by Analyst

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.29) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.36). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

ETTX stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.10.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 265,548 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,915,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 478.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 120,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.