FY2021 EPS Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Galiano Gold in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GAU. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins lowered Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.30 in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Galiano Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$2.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TSE:GAU opened at C$1.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$348.24 million and a PE ratio of 4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 17.97. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.28 and a 1 year high of C$2.80.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

