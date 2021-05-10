FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gear Energy Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Gear Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05.

GXE has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$0.35 target price (up from C$0.30) on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE GXE opened at C$0.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$184.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.64 million for the quarter.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

