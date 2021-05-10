FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Decreased by Analyst

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) – Equities research analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kirby in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the shipping company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. G.Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Kirby’s FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KEX. Gabelli cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Kirby stock opened at $67.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average is $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Kirby has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $902,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

