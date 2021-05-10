FY2021 EPS Estimates for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Lifted by KeyCorp

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for LGI Homes in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $13.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.56. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ FY2022 earnings at $12.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $183.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $63.01 and a 1 year high of $183.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 27,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $3,743,184.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,049,773.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Duncan S. Gage acquired 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.55 per share, with a total value of $95,872.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,847.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,678,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,862,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9,032.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after purchasing an additional 206,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,771,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,142,000 after purchasing an additional 164,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,830,000 after purchasing an additional 152,326 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

