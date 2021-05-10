FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lumos Pharma, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lumos Pharma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.38) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.05). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($5.24) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LUMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Lumos Pharma stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

