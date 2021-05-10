FY2021 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a report issued on Friday, May 7th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.15. Cormark also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

PBH has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Premium Brands to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$130.43.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$122.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$74.84 and a 1 year high of C$123.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$119.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$106.82. The firm has a market cap of C$5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

