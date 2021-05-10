FY2021 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Repligen in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $2.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.20.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $187.80 on Monday. Repligen has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 229.02, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.26.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 685.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

