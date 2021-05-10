FY2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Increased by Analyst

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.36. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.78.

Royal Gold stock opened at $119.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 383.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

