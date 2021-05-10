FY2021 EPS Estimates for Trane Technologies plc Boosted by William Blair (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the company will earn $6.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $183.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $183.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.05%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $410,327,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,114,000 after acquiring an additional 741,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

