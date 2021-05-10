FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Lifted by DA Davidson

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tutor Perini in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.05.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

TPC stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.40 million, a P/E ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after buying an additional 633,411 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,648,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after buying an additional 540,434 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after buying an additional 591,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after buying an additional 28,417 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 215,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

