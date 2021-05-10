FY2021 EPS Estimates for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Lowered by Analyst

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Village Farms International in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VFF. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $11.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $902.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.16 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%.

In other news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

