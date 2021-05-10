FY2021 EPS Estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Forest Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.55.

Western Forest Products stock opened at C$2.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.43. The company has a market cap of C$910.50 million and a PE ratio of 27.84. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.47.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$318.90 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,738,500.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

